‘Absolutely possible…’ – Sky Sports reporter drops bombshell triple Liverpool exit claim

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Saudi Pro League clubs are reportedly planning to raid Liverpool for as many as three players this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has previously detailed how suitors from the Middle East had wanted to sign Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez in January, and Calciomercato recently reiterated how the latter has had lucrative offers from the Gulf state.

That duo continue to be coveted by teams from Saudi Arabia, and there’s another Reds forward on the wish list among clubs in the west Asian country.

Saudi clubs have eyes on three Liverpool forwards

On Tuesday morning, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg took to X with news of a planned triple raid from the Saudi Pro League on Liverpool.

It’s claimed that prospective suitors from the Middle East continue to push for the signing of Nunez, for whom a transfer this summer is deemed ‘absolutely possible’.

There have also been enquiries from Saudi Arabia for Diogo Jota and Diaz, and if any of those were to leave Anfield in the coming months, the addition of a new forward is ‘part of the plan’ for the Premier League champions.

🚨🔴 Saudi clubs are continuing to push for Darwin #Núñez! A summer move is absolutely possible. There have also been enquiries for Diogo #Jota and Luis #Diaz. #LFC If departures happen up front, a new striker is part of the plan.@SkySportDE 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/XpQjqMjjic — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 20, 2025

Will Liverpool sell any of that trio to Saudi clubs this summer?

Unless an astronomical offer were to be tabled, we can’t see Liverpool selling the Colombia international, who’s enjoyed a terrific 17-goal campaign for the Reds, including four in his last six appearances.

It also seems likely that, despite his persistent injury problems and a drought which has seen him score just once in the past four months, Arne Slot will continue to trust in Diogo Jota.

Our number 20 has often proven to be a brilliantly clinical finisher, and even if he mightn’t start regularly next season, he’d be a terrific option to bring off the bench – think of the instant impact he made against Nottingham Forest in January!

However, it feels as though Liverpool’s patience with Nunez might finally have run out, with the Uruguayan scoring only seven times in just over 2,000 minutes on the pitch this term and ineffectual again as a substitute in the defeat to Brighton on Monday night.

The 25-year-old could viably seek a fresh start in Saudi Arabia this summer, but we’d be surprised if any of his fellow forwards at Anfield were to do likewise.