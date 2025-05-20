Liverpool goalscorer Szoboszlai issues brutally honest admission

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

There was plenty of confusion around one of our goals at Brighton – and now the scorer has cleared it all up with a refreshingly honest admission.

The moment came just before half-time when ourNo.8 put us 2-1 ahead with what looked like a sensational strike from a tight angle.

Some supporters were convinced he meant it. Others weren’t having it.

Speaking after the 3-2 defeat, Dominik Szoboszlai said (via liverpoolfc.com): “No, it was a cross, to be honest. I’m not going to lie! But I’m happy to score and help the team.”

The 24-year-old combined with Harvey Elliott (who also scored in the game) from a short free-kick, before curling a wicked delivery across the area that dipped perfectly into the far corner.

It gave us the lead heading into the break, but the Seagulls hit back in the second half to take all three points.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s fortunate effort wasn’t enough for the win

Despite the result, the honesty from our midfield engine will be received well by fans – especially given the quality of the strike itself.

The former RB Leipzig man has shown flashes of brilliance this season and his technical ability has drawn praise from Arne Slot on several occasions.

We all want to see the Hungarian develop further next season too, providing more of a goal threat in terms of goals and assists.

Even though he didn’t mean this latest effort on the south coast, it shows what the captain of his nation is capable of and we all know how much damage his right foot can cause.

Let’s hope we see more of it next season.

