Report: Liverpool exploring potential £70m swoop for ‘dangerous’ 26y/o who made history this week

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a possible summer swoop for a player who made history over the past few days.

Few football matches will have as universally celebratory an atmosphere as the Reds’ fixture against Crystal Palace next Sunday, with the home side being presented with the Premier League trophy after the game and the visitors revelling in their historic FA Cup triumph.

The Eagles claimed their first-ever piece of major silverware on Saturday thanks to an Eberechi Eze goal at Wembley, and it’s no surpise that the 26-year-old is a wanted man ahead of the transfer window.

Liverpool exploring potential summer swoop for Eze

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are among several clubs exploring a move for the England international this summer, with the player having a £70m release clause in his contract at Selhurst Park.

However, the Reds may have some catching up to do if they’re to jump to the head of the queue, having not yet made any contact over a possible swoop for Eze. Instead, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest are reportedly the most advanced suitors in the race for the Palace attacker.

FSG’s best hope may be the Eagles’ insistence that the 26-year-old’s full release clause is paid at once rather than in instalments, something which could yet thwart Spurs’ attempts to lure him to north London.

Liverpool might push for Eze if pursuit of Wirtz hits a dead end

Eze – who scored his team’s winning goal on their previous visit to Anfield in April 2024 – has been linked on and off with Liverpool for some time, but will the Reds finally make a concrete move for him this summer?

His manager Oliver Glasner has praised him as a ‘dangerous’ player and ‘unbelievable finisher’ (The Independent), praise which is very much warranted in a season which has seen the FA Cup final hero score 13 goals (with six in his last five games) and set up another 11 (Transfermarkt).

Whether or not LFC push to sign Palace’s number 10 could depend on the outcome of their pursuit of another spellbinding positional alternative in Florian Wirtz, for whom Richard Hughes has reportedly submitted a ‘concrete’ proposal.

Eze is unlikely to be at the top of Liverpool’s list this summer, but if the Bayer Leverkusen star proves to be unattainable, perhaps then the Anfield hierarchy will turn to the Eagles playmaker.

A player in the prime of his career who’s proven that he can make a seismic impact in English football and would qualify as homegrown, it’s no wonder the 26-year-old has had suitors queuing up for him even before his Wembley heroics at the weekend.