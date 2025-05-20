Istanbul legacy inspires resilience at Anfield

Picture via liverpoolfc.com

The Liverpool FC Foundation welcomed over 200 primary school children to Anfield this week to mark the 20th anniversary of the club’s unforgettable 2005 Champions League triumph in Istanbul – using the legendary comeback as a powerful example of resilience.

The event, part of the LFC Foundation’s Istanbul Legacy Week, brought together pupils from 16 Merseyside schools for a day of history, inspiration, and character-building.

Ex-players Chris Kirkland and Neil Mellor – both members of Rafa Benitez’s 2004/05 squad – were on hand to share personal memories of the final, which saw the Reds overturn a 3-0 deficit to beat AC Milan on penalties.

You can read more about the day via liverpoolfc.com and Empire of the Kop were kindly given access to the event and spoke with both former players in attendance.

Mellor, who watched from the stands in Istanbul, called it “the best European Cup final arguably there’s ever been,” adding: “Liverpool were losing 3-0 at half-time… this game should be remembered forever.

“It tells people that if things aren’t going your way, you can still win games. Never give up.”

Kirkland, meanwhile, reflected on the wider impact of that night: “As a Liverpool fan, Istanbul is one of the first games anyone would mention.

“Resilience comes through hard work and determination – and that’s what we’re here to teach today.”

Children were treated to a highlights reel of the final, a mini-museum of memorabilia curated by Mark Platt and Jay Pearson, and a resilience workshop exploring emotions and teamwork.

Mighty Red, the club mascot, helped bring the message to life throughout the day.

Mighty Red helped spread the message about resilience

Annie Dunning, senior co-ordinator for Premier League Primary Stars at the LFC Foundation, explained: “We used the story of Istanbul to teach children about bouncing back from setbacks and to develop strategies for resilience.

“We’re now taking this roadshow across Merseyside, reaching as many participants as possible.”

The programme continues this week with school assemblies in six local schools, including a visit from the European Cup trophy. In total, more than 1,000 children will take part in the sessions.

Kirkland praised the club’s role in the community, saying: “If you can help your community, it’s almost your duty. The Foundation do incredible work and it’s powerful to give kids belief and opportunity.”

As Mellor summed up: “These kids may support Liverpool or they may not – but being at Anfield, hearing this story, and learning what it means… that’s something they’ll never forget.”

To learn more about the work of LFC Foundation, visit www.liverpoolfc.com/foundation/about-us.

You can view more about the day via @LFC on X:

We will celebrate the legacy of our 2005 Champions League triumph with a week-long programme of special Istanbul-themed events hosted by the @LFCFoundation 🙌⭐️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 20, 2025

