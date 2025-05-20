Agent of Jurgen Klopp promptly addresses rumours over bombshell return to club management

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Just over a year to the day that Jurgen Klopp took charge of his final match at Liverpool, he’s found himself linked with a return to club management.

Now working as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull, the 57-year-old had previously said that he’d never go back into coaching after his exit from Anfield, although recent reports from Italy suggested that he could break that promise.

La Stampa claimed that the former Reds boss has agreed to take the vacant manager’s job at AS Roma, with Claudio Ranieri retiring at the end of this season, and those rumours have prompted a swift response from the German’s agent.

Klopp’s agent shuts down Roma rumours

According to Arabian outlet WinWin, Marc Kosicke has told them that the reports linking Klopp with the Serie A club are untrue, thus appearing to dispel any notion that the ex-Liverpool coach would return to the coalface of management.

The 57-year-old had also been touted as a prospective successor to Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid before it was effectively confirmed that the job will go to Xabi Alonso, who departs Bayer Leverkusen.

Klopp unlikely to manage another club, especially Roma

We’re not the least bit surprised to see Kosicke quickly pouring cold waters on the outlandish reports linking Klopp with Roma.

Firstly, the sincerity with which the German said that Liverpool would be his last job in management suggests that he’ll remain true to his word. Even if he eventually changes his mind, surely it won’t happen just one year after proclaiming that he needed to step away from Anfield because he was ‘running out of energy’.

Also, in the improbable event that the 57-year-old will return to the dugout one day, we doubt that he’ll go to Roma, given what happened when his Reds team met the Serie A club in the Champions League semi-finals in 2018.

The 5-2 win in the first leg on Merseyside was overshadowed by a horrific and unprovoked assault from Italian thugs on LFC supporter Sean Cox, who suffered life-changing injuries as a result. Klopp subsequently formed a close bond with the Meath native upon future visits to Anfield.

The Stadio Olimpico hierarchy might love to have the former Liverpool manager at their club, which we can understand, but at no point do we ever think that feeling will be mutual.