Final day twist as Liverpool’s usual routine is scrapped ahead of trophy lift

Liverpool have confirmed a significant change to the pre-match routine ahead of our final Premier League game of the season at Anfield.

As reported via liverpoolfc.com, the club has announced that the team bus will arrive via a different route than usual ahead of Sunday’s clash with Crystal Palace – the match where we’ll lift the Premier League trophy after a stunning season under Arne Slot.

The new route has been agreed in consultation with Merseyside Police and is designed to keep fans and players safe.

The bus will now approach the stadium from the direction of Arkles Lane, passing by the Shankly Gates and Anfield Road Stand, with arrival expected around 2.30pm.

The route will be barriered and clearly marked with steward and police support.

A club statement explained: “The decision to use an alternative route into the stadium for this match has been made early based on safety reasons, because everyone’s safety is the number one priority on matchday.”

Liverpool’s pre-match routine has changed for trophy day

With emotions high and silverware in sight, this final match will be unlike any other – and our boss will want to keep things focused before the celebrations begin.

We’ve already seen news confirmed about the flags and banners that will be used for the day and now this important change has also been issued.

Whilst Everton fans may be out for revenge for our presence at Goodison Park’s farewell, it seems many of our usual pre-match rituals are also out the window.

With the Reds unable to record a victory since clinching the league title, it’s clear that we haven’t been too focussed on our on-field performances of late.

Instead, Sunday presents a chance for an all-day party to mark the Premier League champions being given their crown.

