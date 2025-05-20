Match Preview: Liverpool v Crystal Palace

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

There’ll be a mutually celebratory atmosphere at Anfield on Sunday as Liverpool and Crystal Palace both conclude their trophy-winning seasons.

The Reds will want to entertain their home fans and finish the campaign in style after clinching the club’s 20th top-flight title, with the coronation taking place after the final whistle next weekend.

On the other hand, FA Cup winners Palace will be eager to challenge the champions and round off a history-making season on a high.

It promises to be a fixture packed with twists, making it a top betting option. This match is a battle of the favorites and underdogs (judging by the league table), and we’ve provided our professional prediction analysis.

Crystal Palace Form Guide

Crystal Palace are currently 12th in the league table and still have hope of a top-half finish if they can win at Anfield. The Eagles are unbeaten in six matches in all competitons, a sequence which includes Wembley wins over Man City and Aston Villa, a 2-0 victory at Spurs and a 2-2 draw away to runners-up Arsenal.

Oliver Glasner has a mostly clean bill of health in his squad, with Cheick Doucoure and Chadi Riad the only absentees.

Liverpool Form Guide

Liverpool may have dropped off since clinching the Premier League title with a 5-1 romp over Spurs nearly four weeks ago. The 2-2 draw against Arsenal was a day of mixed emotions, especially as fans registered their displeasure when Trent Alexander-Arnold was introduced in the second half.

Our Reds remain one of the deadliest teams in the league even after losing a 2-0 lead, especially if Luis Diaz continues his blistering form.

Joe Gomez may yet feature on Sunday after he recently resumed full training and was included on the substitutes’ bench in the 3-2 defeat to Brighton on Monday night.

While Alexis Mac Allister is the only confirmed absentee from an otherwise fully fit squad, Slot may wish to hand minutes to lesser-seen players such as Federico Chiesa, Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott for the Reds’ final match of the season.

Betting Insights on Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

There are key factors to consider when placing bets on this fixture. Liverpool are favorites to win, but their inability to maintain their leads in drawing to Arsenal and losing at Brighton shows that the odds may be longer than usual. Here are other insights to note:

Crystal Palace’s Strong Defence: The south Londoners will look to hold the backline and spring offside traps for counterattack surprises, which could make it difficult for the champions to break them down.

Home Advantage for Liverpool: Conquering the Reds at Anfield remains a tough challenge for most Premier League teams, even Crystal Palace (who won there last season). Since March 2021, LFC have lost only three top-flight matches on their own turf.

Goals Galore: Although the Eagles have a pretty good defence, Liverpool’s attacking line is fearsome. Betting on goals could be a good addition to the betting slip. There will surely be chances for both teams to score, and a GG won’t seem a bad selection either.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace Head-to-Head

Palace have proven to be rather awkward oppoents for the Reds, giving them trouble several times in the past few years. Not many Liverpool fans will want to remember the 14th-minute goal scored by Eberechi Eze at Anfield which secured an away victory, and the home crowd will want their team to put on a show on Sunday.

The last five meetings between these sides have been decently balanced, with two wins for LFC, two draws and one Palace victory. Here’s a reminder of those results over the past three seasons:

Date Score Competition 5/10/2024 Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool Premier League 14/4/2024 Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace Premier League 9/12/2023 Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool Premier League 25/2/2023 Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool Premier League 15/8/2022 Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace Premier League

Betting Markets for Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Here are some popular betting markets to check regarding the upcoming match. They are available on the MelBet mobile app, including in-play options.

Match Winner: Bet on Liverpool to win, Palace to win, or draw.

Both Teams to Score: This common market lets you predict whether both teams will register a goal.

Over/Under Goals: Stake on whether the total number of goals scored will be under or over a certain figure (possibly 2.5).

First Goal Scorer: Stake on who scores first on either team. The odds are high for this unusual market.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Many Liverpool games in 2025 have seen some dramatic twists. The 3-1 defeat to Chelsea earlier this month was unexpected, but several analysts claim that the Reds were dwelling on the thrill of securing the title and Enzo Maresca’s side duly took advantage. Slot still has a formidable squad which can obliterate opponents when they’re in the mood.

Palace may still be in celebration mode when they visit Anfield on Sunday, and a carnival atmosphere is expected. If both teams are at largely full-strength and go at it with intent, we think the home side will narrowly emerge victorious.

Score Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Crystal Palace.