Most distance covered & 4 chances created: Liverpool player may have surprised Arne Slot v Brighton

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Harvey Elliott was handed just his second league start of the campaign during Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat to Brighton last night.

The result may not have went in Liverpool’s favour but the former Fulham man can be proud of his performance after scoring and assisting at the Amex.

He tapped home our opener after brilliant work from Conor Bradley down the right and then played the ball to Dominik Szoboszlai before the Hungarian caught out the Brighton ‘keeper with a powerful cross come shot.

Despite the game running away from Arne Slot’s side in the second half, the Dutch head coach may have been pleasantly surprised by what he seen from Elliott.

The No.19 did not stop all evening and will have been bitterly disappointed to have ended up on the losing side despite his efforts.

Neil Mellor, former Liverpool player and pundit for LFCTV, summarised the 22-year-old’s performance via his page on X earlier today:

Harvey Elliott impressed against Brighton- Goal and assist ⚽️🅰️ – 62 touches, 52 passes, created 4 chances, won back possession 4 times. And he ran 11.8km, which was by some distance the most of any player on the pitch. #LFC #ReviewShow #Elliott pic.twitter.com/fl4uQMaHHP — Neil Mellor (@NeilMellor33) May 20, 2025

Slot has admitted he’s a huge fan of the boyhood Red and Elliott has insisted he wants to remain a Liverpool player for the rest of his career – but if a decent offer is received for the England youth international in the summer it will be interesting to see what decision is made.

The Premier League champions reportedly value the attacking midfielder somewhere in the region of £50m and it’s believed Wolves are one of a number of clubs showing interest.