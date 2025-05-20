Exclusive: Ex-Red picks three surprise names for Liverpool this summer

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool are being tipped to make big moves in the transfer market this summer — and one former forward has some intriguing suggestions for where we should be looking.

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop at the LFC Foundation’s 20th Anniversary celebration of Istanbul, Neil Mellor shared his thoughts on who he believes would be ideal for us in the No.9 role next season.

The former striker said: “Oh, goodness me. I think there’s a number of players who would do really well at Liverpool. Alexander Isak, I think Julian Alvarez, I think Joao Pedro.”

He added: “I think there’s a few players there who I think would score plenty of goals for Liverpool. That’s up to the recruitment team though!”

It’s certainly an eye-catching list.

Neil Mellor wants Isak, Alvarez or Pedro at Anfield next season

The Sweden international has impressed with his movement and finishing for Newcastle, while the Argentine World Cup winner has thrived since leaving Manchester City last summer.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian No.9 from Brighton has quietly built a strong case with his intelligent link-up play and relentless work rate — attributes that could suit our system under Arne Slot.

Some supporters may be surprised by Mellor’s trio, especially Joao Pedro who hasn’t been too heavily linked with a move to Anfield in recent months.

In Alexander Isak and Julian Alvarez, these are certainly names being touted about, though the price may be too high for the Reds to compete.

But with our head coach now preparing for a second season in charge after a historic title win, additions up front are expected – especially as we all expect Darwin Nunez to depart.

Mellor’s words might prove insightful, if we manage to secure one or more of these players this summer.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley