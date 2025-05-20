Sky reporter confirms widespread interest in ‘vital’ Liverpool ace, summer exit ‘not ruled out’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player is believed to be attracting widespread interest coming into the summer transfer window.

Reds fans are eagerly gearing up for a few exciting additions at Anfield, with Jeremie Frimpong having now passed his medical and Richard Hughes also seemingly making progress in the pursuit of another Bayer Leverkusen star in Florian Wirtz.

While there could be some new faces added to Arne Slot’s squad, there’s also likely to be a number of exits, and one defender in particular will have no shortage of suitors if he is to depart.

Liverpool defender Quansah attracting widespread transfer interest

On Tuesday morning, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg took to X with an update on Liverpool centre-back Jarell Quansah.

The journalist shared his understanding that the 22-year-old has interest from several clubs in England and Germany, adding that a summer sale ‘is not ruled out’ for the Warrington native.

🚨🔴 Understand several Bundesliga clubs and teams from England are showing interest in Jarell #Quansah! A sale of the 22y/o centre-back this summer is not ruled out. #LFC @SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/47nhUc06fG — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 20, 2025

Can Liverpool afford to part with Quansah this summer?

Having made just two Premier League starts all season prior to Liverpool clinching the title against Tottenham Hotspur last month (he’s had two more since in slightly experimental line-ups), Quansah has had to be patient for opportunities under Arne Slot at Anfield.

The defender was included in England’s preliminary squad for Euro 2024 this time last year, so he may feel that he’s regressed in the subsequent 12 months, although it’s been unfortunate for him that Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate have formed such an imperious centre-back partnership during this triumphant campaign.

The unsuccessful pursuit of Dean Huijsen indicated that Hughes could be in the market for a new face in that area of the pitch this summer, and if a central defender were to come in, the 22-year-old could find it even tougher to find regular game-time for the Reds.

For the time being, though, Quansah still has a big part to play for Liverpool; and it’s worth noting that he’s made some invaluable contributions this term, such as his ‘vital‘ interception (in the words of BBC pundit Micah Richards) to deny Wolves a late equaliser at Anfield in February.

Considering the injury issues that we’ve had in defence over the past few months, it’d be quite risky to lessen our options in that part of the squad without bringing in a replacement. That’s the balancing act that LFC must get right over the summer.

A generous offer could yet turn FSG’s heads, but our number 78 shouldn’t be allowed to depart unless someone of similar or superior quality is signed in his place.