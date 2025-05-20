‘Deal confirmed’ – Fabrizio Romano gives Liverpool transfer the ‘here we go’ treatment

Image via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has given his trademark ‘here we go’ to Liverpool’s first transfer of the summer.

A move for Jeremie Frimpong gathered serious momentum in recent days before being effectively confirmed by the Italian reporter on Friday evening, and Ben Jacobs broke the news last night that the Dutch right-back has passed his medical on Merseyside.

All that’s left now is for the final formalities of the deal to be boxed off before the transaction is officially confirmed by the Premier League champions, and it seems that a formal announcement could come as early as tomorrow.

Romano gives ‘here we go’ to Frimpong transfer

On Tuesday morning, Romano took to X with an update on Liverpool’s move for Frimpong, with the 24-year-old expected to put pen to paper at Anfield by Wednesday lunchtime.

The transfer guru posted: ‘Jeremie Frimpong will sign his contract at Liverpool in the next 24 hours, deal confirmed. Dutch RB has completed first and second part of his medical with formal steps and announcement to follow. Here we go, confirmed.’

Frimpong deal gives Liverpool further cause for celebration

It’s reported that the transfer will cost the Reds just under £30m, a remarkably low release clause for a player who’s already proven himself at a high level in Europe and is only now coming into what should be his prime footballing years.

In the likely event that the deal is officially announced prior to the match against Crystal Palace on Sunday, it’ll provide Kopites with further cause for celebration on the day that Arne Slot’s squad will be presented with the Premier League trophy.

Richard Hughes deserves enormous credit for being so quick off the mark to get Frimpong signed before the summer transfer window opens on 1 June, with the Liverpool sporting director sending out a powerful early statement of intent.

His attention can now turn towards the ongoing pursuit of the Dutchman’s teammate Florian Wirtz, which’d be a much more expensive and complicated acquisition to complete but would represent an exceptional coup if it does come off.

The plans to cement the Reds as the dominant force in English football over the next few months are already well underway!