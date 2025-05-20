Romano: Liverpool ‘advancing’ for next transfer after Frimpong; he’s ‘open and happy to join’

Image via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has said that Liverpool are ‘advancing’ in their pursuit of a second defensive signing of the summer transfer window after Jeremie Frimpong.

While the Dutch right-back isn’t officially a Reds player as of yet, the Italian all but confirmed the move with a ‘here we go’ on Tuesday morning, with the 24-year-old having passed his medical on Merseyside.

Richard Hughes’ attention may now turn to the other flank as the Anfield giants continue to pursue Milos Kerkez, for whom Bournemouth could accept offers of £45m or more.

Romano: Liverpool ‘advancing in talks’ for Kerkez

In an update on his eponymous YouTube channel on Monday night, Romano shared his latest information on Liverpool’s attempts to add the Hungarian to Arne Slot’s squad, and there appears to be positive progress.

The transfer reporter outlined: “Liverpool are advancing in talks for Milos Kerkez, who is keen on joining Liverpool. The conversation is advanced with the player in terms of contract terms and salary. Kerkez would be open and happy to join Liverpool.

“Now it’s on the clubs. Bournemouth just sold Dean Huijsen for an important transfer fee, £50m, so they are not desperate for money. This is why, for Milos Kerkez, they maintain their point in terms of valuation, so there would be a conversation club-to-club.

“They are in contact, Liverpool and Bournemouth, for Milos Kerkez, so there is a negotiation ongoing. Let’s see if they can reach an agreement.

“For sure, Milos Kerkez is an important target for Liverpool. They are working on that; the negotiations are ongoing. Now, we have to see if they will be able to also close this signing.”

‘Sensational’ Kerkez would be a tremendous coup for Liverpool

Such has been the Hungarian’s impact at Bournemouth this term that Gary Neville selected him in his Premier League team of the season, describing the 21-year-old as ‘sensational’ (Sky Sports).

Romano’s update suggests that Liverpool are on the right track to snap up the Cherries defender, whose apparent willingness to join the Reds should also help towards hopefully bringing the transfer to eventual fruition.

With Andy Robertson now 31 and enduring some difficult moments in recent months, and 29-year-old Kostas Tsimikas a reported target for Leeds (Daily Mail), Slot might well feel that his left-back options could do with a refresh.

Signing Kerkez would be quite the way to do just that, and while £45m might seem like a sizeable transfer fee, it must be considered in the context that he could potentially hold down a starting berth at Anfield for the next decade if he builds consistently on the form that he’s shown this season.

If Hughes can get the Bournemouth defender through the door in the coming weeks off the back of wrapping up a deal for Frimpong, that’d represent a cracking start to the summer transfer window for Liverpool!