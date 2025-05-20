Alongside Wirtz: Liverpool given huge boost in transfer race for another Bundesliga superstar

(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

In addition to their pursuit of Florian Wirtz, Liverpool have reportedly been handed a boost regarding another Bundesliga star.

Ben Jacobs reported on Monday that the Reds have submitted a ‘concrete’ proposal for the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker, with them and Bayern Munich currently the frontrunners for the 22-year-old’s signature.

The Premier League champions could also have been given encouragement in relation to another prominent attacker from the German top flight, juding by a report which emerged on Tuesday afternoon.

Sesko would be interested in joining Liverpool

According to DAVEOCKOP, Liverpool hold a ‘serious interest’ in signing Benjamin Sesko, and the feeling appears to be mutual as the RB Leipzig striker would be interested in playing for Arne Slot’s side.

The Red Bull-owned outfit reportedly want €100m (£84.2m) for the Slovenian marksman, although they could be willing to accept a lower amount in order to preserve their good relationship with him if he were to favour an exit from the Bundesliga side.

The Anfield giants have yet to make a formal approach for the 21-year-old, and although there have been discussions with the striker about a possible move this summer, those weren’t necessarily conducted by Merseyside chiefs.

Even if Liverpool don’t sign Sesko, they must at least try hard for him

With Saudi Pro League clubs continuing to show a firm interest in Darwin Nunez, for whom a summer exit is ‘absolutely possible‘ according to Florian Plettenberg, there may well be scope for a centre-forward to be brought in, financially and in terms of squad composition.

It’s plausible that Sesko could be the one that Liverpool chase, amid recent reports that FSG are preparing an offer for the RB Leipzig attacker, who ended the season with 21 goals in 45 appearances.

He’s had a very good campaign but the same can’t be said for his club, who missed out on European qualification altogether after failing to win any of their last five games, and the loss of continental income could force them to cash in on prized assets over the summer.

The Slovenian would be an expensive acquisition but, similar to how he and Leipzig are reportedly on good terms, LFC also have a strong working relationship with the Bundesliga side, from whom they’ve signed Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai in recent years.

With Sesko indicating that he’d be keen on playing for Liverpool, that surely must strike a chord with Richard Hughes as he plots the incoming activity he’d like to complete over the next three months.

Even if the Reds are unable to broker a deal for the 21-year-old, it’d be highly remiss of them not to at least try.