Sky reporter claims Arne Slot will ‘rely’ on 21-y/o Liverpool ace next term despite rumoured transfers

With Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of the season, Conor Bradley’s importance to this Liverpool side will strengthen.

The Reds may be closing in on the signing of Netherlands international Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, but Arne Slot has big plans for Bradley next season.

The Academy graduate will be relied upon by his head coach, according to a tweet from Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg on X, and has a ‘strong chance’ of ‘significant playing time’ next term.

The Northern Irishman threw in another solid performance during our defeat to Brighton last night as he registered a sublime assist for our opener and looked lively on the right hand side.

There is, of course, still plenty for our No.84 to improve on but there’s no reason why the 21-year-old can’t be a fixture in our side for the next 10 years.

Frimpong will come in a provide healthy competition, but if Plettenberg’s comments are to be correct, the Dutchman may be deployed in a more advanced role further upfield.

Bradley is a player who wears his heart on his sleeve and we’re delighted to see him getting the chances he thoroughly deserves!

