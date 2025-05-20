Dominik Szoboszlai clarifies whether he meant his goal v Brighton and confirms life-changing news

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

When Dominik Szoboszlai put Liverpool 2-1 ahead against Brighton on Monday night, it took everyone by surprise, even himself!

The Hungarian appeared to be putting in a cross as the ball left his foot, but it’d end up looping over Bart Verbruggen and into the far corner of the net, with the 24-year-old looking sheepish as his teammates celebrated with him.

Meanwhile, on the touchline, a disbelieving Arne Slot instinctively put his hands on his head as he stood in shock at what he’d just witnessed.

Szoboszlai admits he hadn’t intended to score

Speaking to liverpoolfc.com after the match, which the Reds would ultimately lose 3-2, Szoboszlai as asked if he was going for goal with the strike which restored his team’s lead on the stroke of half-time.

The midfielder admitted with humble honesty: “No, it was a cross to be honest. I’m not going to lie! But I’m happy to score and help the team.”

Also notable in his celebrations was him running to grab a pitchside ball and stick it underneath his shirt while also sucking his thumb, a gesture which usually signifies that a footballer is about to become a father.

Szoboszlai confirmed as such about an hour after the game against Brighton, taking to X with photos of his wife Borka Buzsik proudly displaying a baby bump, accompanied by the caption ‘3 of us’.

3 of us ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qjM6is43We — Dominik Szoboszlai (@_SZD10) May 19, 2025

Plenty to celebrate for Szoboszlai on and off the pitch!

First of all, congratulations to Dom and Borka on their life-changing news as they prepare to start a family, having already celebrated their wedding earlier this year!

On the pitch, the 24-year-old might’ve attributed his eighth goal of the season to a cross that he delightfully misplaced, but he turned in another impressive performance on Monday as he finishes the campaign strongly.

The Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst wrote in his post-match player ratings that the Hungarian ‘seemed to revel in the deeper midfield role’ that he assumed against Brighton and ‘was a bundle of activity and energy throughout’ the game at the Amex Stadium.

Szoboszlai now has a goal and three assists in his last four outings, and he also played a part in Harvey Elliott’s early opener last night, initiating the passage of play with an outstanding diagonal pass to Mo Salah on the right flank.

Irrespective of his goal being a self-confessed fluke, the midfielder has plenty of cause for celebration with events on the pitch, and even more so with the wonderful personal news that he confirmed shortly after the game!