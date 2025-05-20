“It’s not just football” – Trent’s transfer backed for very personal reason

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

One former Premier League forward has offered an unexpected defence of a decision that many Liverpool fans are still struggling to accept.

Speaking via FootItalia.com, Paolo Di Canio has supported Trent Alexander-Arnold’s choice to leave Anfield and join Real Madrid this summer – a move that has caused uproar among many Reds.

The ex-West Ham man explained: “I can’t blame him for this [leaving Liverpool] because when you move to Real Madrid it’s not only about being the top club in the world.

“You can win something every year at the top level.”

But it wasn’t just silverware on Di Canio’s mind: “You’re also gonna learn Spanish with the family.

“It’s a part of the culture that you can improve in maybe two, three years there and then go back to England again with bags of experience for him and for his life because football finishes.”

The Italian continued: “In seven years, his time as a protagonist on the field will finish. And then keep what you did on the field, but what you had with experience will go hand to hand with your private life.”

The move marks the end of a huge chapter for our No.66, who has spent his entire life with us until now.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool career is coming to an end

Our boss has already spoken about how he sees Conor Bradley playing a bigger role going forward, which could be a major hint at the future of our right-hand side.

Add on the near confirmation that we will sign Jeremie Frimpong and plans for the new era have been laid out very quickly.

Whether fans agree with the call or not, this take from Di Canio presents another outlook on the current events.

