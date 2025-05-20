(Video) What Trent Alexander-Arnold did in front of Liverpool fans post-match spoke volumes

Image via NBC Sports

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s face in the minutes after the final whistle of Liverpool’s game against Brighton on Monday night was quite a picture.

As David Lynch had predicted a few hours before kick-off, the Reds’ departing vice-captain was in the matchday squad for the fixture at the Amex Stadium.

However, he’d be spared a repeat of the hostile reaction he received at Anfield against Arsenal a few days ago, with Arne Slot leaving the 26-year-old on the bench altogether last night. Even when Conor Bradley came off in the 77th minute, it was a midfielder in Wataru Endo who replaced him.

Trent looked particularly glum after Brighton game

Liverpool twice throwing away a lead to lose 3-2 didn’t knock a stir out of the travelling Kop, who gleefully joined their Brighton counterparts in bouncing along merrily to Gala’s ‘Freed From Desire’ just after the match ended as they continued their victory tour around the country, with the Premier League title already sewn up.

As the Reds players went over towards the away end to applaud their supporters, though, TV cameras spotted Trent hanging back slightly and standing with his hands on his hips, rather than clapping with his teammates.

He then turned away and looked decidedly glum, perhaps influenced by the defeat but more likely a sombre realisation that he’ll only have one more match as an LFC player before he leaves his hometown club.

Is reality of Liverpool exit now beginning to hit Trent?

Is the reality dawning for Alexander-Arnold that he’s now into his final few days as a representative of Liverpool FC after a 20-year association which took him through the academy ranks and all the way to the pinnacle of world football?

It didn’t need to be this way, Trent. You could’ve resisted the overtures from Real Madrid and stayed where you knew you’d always be adored, so long as you gave everything for the badge and didn’t go flirting with overseas suitors.

While many of those in attendance at Anfield nine days ago made their disdain for the 26-year-old abundantly clear, his teammates have staunchly defended him in public and continued to socialise with him off the pitch as they spend every last bit of time possible with someone who’s become a friend.

One must wonder what was going through Alexander-Arnold’s mind as he gazed into the celebratory away end at the Amex Stadium at approximately 10pm on Monday night…

You can view the footgae of Trent in front of the travelling Liverpool fans below, taken from NBC Sports’ match coverage and shared via @Anything_LFC on X: