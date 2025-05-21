Springsteen gig photo with Slot will have fans laughing ahead of trophy lift

Picture via @rimmersimon on Instagram

Liverpool fans have been given another photo of our title-winning head coach online – and it sums up exactly where we are right now.

TV chef and lifelong Red Simon Rimmer posted a photo with Arne Slot on Instagram, after meeting the Dutchman at a Bruce Springsteen concert.

Captioning the image “met the boss at the boss. Happy days #championslfc,” the Sunday Brunch presenter couldn’t hide his delight – and nor can the rest of us.

With players spotted in Dubai and beyond since winning the league, the relaxed vibes around our first post-Klopp title continue to show no signs of slowing down.

Arne Slot and his players have enjoyed winning the league title

The 47-year-old has embraced it all since delivering the Premier League in his first season at Anfield, including his sun-drenched trip to Ibiza last week.

He’ll lift the trophy on Sunday with the players, but moments like this are giving fans more reason to enjoy what’s left of a brilliant campaign.

The photo quickly did the rounds online as supporters commented on how laid-back our manager appears to be.

It follows recent clips of our squad celebrating the title win in style – with party videos, holidays, and even nightclub visits also doing the rounds.

Fans know the serious work will start again soon – but for now, seeing the boss enjoying his time among Reds is exactly what we all needed.

You can view the image of Slot and Rimmer via @rimmersimon on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simon Rimmer (@rimmersimon)

