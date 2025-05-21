“From left to the right” – new Liverpool song leaves Slot smiling

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s travelling fans took over Stamford Bridge recently – but one chant in particular caught the attention of our head coach.

As the season drew to a close with number 20 secured, a brand-new anthem aimed at Arne Slot echoed through the away end in west London.

Speaking via liverpoolfc.com, the 47-year-old reflected on the first time he heard the latest terrace tune directed his way.

“Yeah, I heard it for the first time very loud and long and often at Stamford Bridge when we played Chelsea,” he said.

The chant is to the melody of Links Rechts by Snollebollekes – a Dutch party track that’s already hugely popular with Netherlands supporters. That connection wasn’t lost on the former Feyenoord coach.

“It’s a song that’s really popular in Holland as well – maybe that’s not even a coincidence because these fans always come up with special songs,” he added.

“I don’t think there are many clubs that have so many special songs. I think we stand out in that as well, our fans stand out in that as well.”

Arne Slot is proud of his new song and Liverpool fans’ creativity

He added that having a tune linked so closely with both his country and Liverpool’s recent success made it all the more meaningful.

“To bring number 20… and to have a song – especially then a song that’s about bringing in a 20th league title – is definitely very special.”

And after months of hearing chants still tied to his predecessor, the switch was a milestone for the new boss.

“Everywhere I went for the first 10 months it was always ‘Arne Slot, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah’ because that’s what Jurgen did,” he explained. “And now when I’m somewhere they start to sing this new song.”

In terms of results, we’ve not been great since winning the league but when it comes to the fun that the players and staff are having – it’s unrivalled.

We’ve seen videos of the squad in Dubai, whilst our boss has been spotted watching Bruce Springsteen and it’s great that we’ve been able to have such a relaxed and musical end to the campaign.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley