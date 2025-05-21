Liverpool fans sang one line to Arne Slot and he still hasn’t forgotten it

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool supporters are looking ahead to a magical day at Anfield – and Arne Slot has now shared why one previous afternoon at home still hits him hard emotionally.

After securing the Premier League title with a 5-1 win over Tottenham last month, the 47-year-old has been speaking about the moments that made the day unforgettable.

Speaking via liverpoolfc.com, the former Feyenoord coach said: “Two things make me emotional when I look back at that day and the first one is when we arrived at the stadium and all the fans were singing, ‘We’re gonna win the league, we’re gonna win the league and now you’re gonna believe us.’”

He added: “It’s not what they sung but it was more how passionately they sung it. That was so, so, so impressive… It makes me a little bit emotional at this moment.”

It will take a lot to beat the emotions of the Tottenham game for Slot

The Dutchman also reflected on what supporters told him afterwards.

“So many people said, ‘I’m going for 45 years to Liverpool… but I’ve never experienced Anfield or a special moment like this.’

“This club has had so much success… and then for people to say that this was one of their special moments and be part of it as a manager… every time someone says to me things like this then I’m like, ‘We really did something special.’”

It’s not the first time the 47-year-old has spoken with pride about the way fans lifted the team this season.

Arne Slot has already shared that he waited all season to produce a Klopp-esque celebration to our supporters and saw the Spurs win as the perfect excuse.

The off-field celebrations have continued since then, with the boss being spotted at music concerts and much more.

It feels like the two biggest parties are still to come though, at Anfield on Sunday and during Monday’s bus tour.

