Arne Slot explains why he waited all season for one gesture to the Kop

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s league-clinching victory over Tottenham was unforgettable – but it wasn’t just the result that caught the eye of supporters inside Anfield.

After keeping his emotions under wraps for the majority of the campaign, Arne Slot chose the post-match celebrations to let himself go and give the Kop a familiar sight.

The 47-year-old was seen pumping his fists in front of the fans after the full-time whistle, joined by his coaching staff in a celebration style that immediately drew comparisons to his predecessor.

Speaking via liverpoolfc.com, he said: “I always felt that the fans were waiting for a moment like this and I always thought, ‘Don’t do it too early, wait for the final moment when we won it and then it could be a nice interaction with the fans.’”

Arne Slot deliberately waited to celebrate with Liverpool fans

The way in which Arne Slot has been celebrating since winning the league, shows that he’s certainly making the most of an amazing season.

It’s been a year of transformation under the former Feyenoord coach and this celebration was more than just emotion – it was a nod to the bond being built.

He added: “Because this is what Jurgen of course always did. I don’t want to copy Jurgen during the season, but I thought this is a nice moment to do this.

“And I didn’t do it by myself, my staff were there as well and I think it was a special moment for all four of us.”

That connection with the fanbase has been growing steadily and it’s clear the feeling is mutual.

“If I measured it by the amount of times that they sing my name then I think it’s fair to say that they’re not unhappy with me!” he joked, while also thanking the people of the city, his players, and the fans for making him feel “so welcome”.

After it was shared that the Dutchman’s face is soon to be added to a famous Anfield flag, it shows that this bond between fans and coach is already very strong.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley