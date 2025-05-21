“Liverpool are now serious” – BILD says FSG to decide on £128m move

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s top summer target could be edging closer, with key figures set for a transatlantic trip to get the green light.

A report from BILD claims Michael Edwards will travel to Boston this week, as Liverpool look to finalise their stance on a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz.

The 22-year-old helped his side to a historic Bundesliga title last season and is regarded as one of the brightest attacking midfielders in Europe.

According to SPORT BILD, “The Reds are now serious about Wirtz,” and the reason for the trip is “to get the figures for the Wirtz transfer approved by the club owners of the Fenway Sports Group.”

The German paper adds that Leverkusen have already been informed of the player’s travel to England last week, with a €150m (£128m) fee being demanded.

Liverpool will need to spend big to sign Florian Wirtz

The 2024/25 campaign saw us return to the top of English football under the guidance of Arne Slot, and it’s now believed our recruitment is focused purely on elite-level additions.

Following contract extensions for Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah, it seems that we are now ready to invest in the very top end of the market and are looking to act quickly.

Despite refusing to comment on the possible arrival of Jeremie Frimpong, it’s clear that our boss is putting plans in place to revamp his already title-winning squad.

The German international is currently the next target it appears the club are trying to secure and with Edwards on the scene, let’s hope it can get over the line.

