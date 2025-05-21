Bayern now worried by Liverpool Wirtz move after private meeting called: Falk

(Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s summer business may have just taken a serious step forward, with new reports suggesting that a major meeting was called at short notice to accelerate a big-money deal.

Christian Falk, writing on cfbayerninsider.com, has reported that senior figures from Liverpool have flown to Boston for a face-to-face meeting with Fenway Sports Group.

The talks are focused on Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz, with the Reds pushing hard to secure the 22-year-old ahead of long-term suitors Bayern Munich.

Falk explained, “Liverpool are accelerating their interest,” and added that Michael Edwards “called [the] USA meeting” to get the numbers approved for a potential €150m transfer.

He added, “The Merseysiders are taking the next step in the poker game for Wirtz,” after the German’s family made a visit that appeared to prompt urgent internal action at Anfield.

Liverpool pressure forces Boston meeting over €150m Wirtz

Ally McCoist has expressed his concern about the rising prices for the signing of the German international but it doesn’t seem to be putting the Reds off.

With Manchester City said to be out of the running and Bayern yet to complete a deal, we’ve spotted a chance to move quickly.

The attacking midfielder has reportedly agreed two possible pathways to Munich— either this summer or next — but that plan is now under threat due to pressure from our side.

With Jeremie Frimpong seemingly on the cusp of completing his move to Merseyside, he could also play a key part in convincing his current teammate to also become a Red.

It’s not going to be a cheap deal but after years of not spending too much, if Wirtz is the man then we should be financially prepared to complete a move.

