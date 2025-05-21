(Images) Updated leak of 25/26 Liverpool kits emerges online, they’re ‘absolute perfection’

Image via Carl Recine/Getty Images and @CapeTown_Bru on X

Liverpool fans have quite a lot to look forward to over the summer, starting with the presentation of the Premier League trophy on Sunday and subsequent parade through the city a day later.

There’s also a potentially bumper transfer window which looks set to begin with the acquisition of Jeremie Frimpong and could also see a blockbuster deal for Florian Wirtz, with other names likely to follow.

Something else to excite the Anfield faithful over the coming weeks is the kits that Arne Slot’s team will wear as champions of England, with the club returning to Adidas this year and resuming a fabled partnership.

Updated versions of new Liverpool shirts leaked online

Several leaks of the 2025/26 apparel have already done the rounds online, and an updated version of the rumoured strips for Liverpool next season has now emerged.

LFC-supporting kit enthusiast @KB2X and designer @hendocfc have collaborated to produce a ‘more accurate preview’ of the new kits, with the reliable Footy Headlines explaining how the latest illustrations show ‘slight but significant differences’ to previous leaks.

The home shirt is now set to feature a red line along the white bands outlining the collar and sleeve cuffs, while all accents on the white away strip are now red in what’s almost entirely a mirror of the home kit.

Cape Town Bru (chairperson of the LFC supporters’ club in the South African city) shared a video on X featuring a tactile version of the home shirt, describing the purported 2025/26 kit as ‘absolute perfection’.

Many Liverpool fans will likely be relishing the return to Adidas

If indeed the latest leaks accurately represent what next season’s kits will look like, we think that many Liverpool fans will be very pleased with Adidas’ first efforts at Anfield since 2011/12.

The curved white piping stemming from the shoulders to the waist is a throwback to the 2006-08 home shirt, which remains a cult classic among Kopites, although there’s been a rather less flattering reaction on social media to the shield encasing the crest on the away kit.

As for the other change strip, it’s set to be a pine green colour and – as resurrected by the German manufacturer this season – will feature their retro ‘trefoil’ logo and a vintage LFC crest from the late 80s and early 90s.

Whatever Adidas eventually produce for Liverpool’s 2025/26 kits, there’s sure to be one feature that every Reds fan will love – those shiny gold champions badges on the right sleeve!

You can view the latest leak of the 2025/26 Liverpool kits below, via @hendocfc and @CapeTown_Bru on X: