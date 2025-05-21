Liverpool’s name added to Premier League trophy – but something looks different

Picture via @premierleague on Instagram

Liverpool supporters heading to Anfield this weekend for the final game of the season already know what’s coming – but a new photo has added some early excitement.

The Premier League trophy has been engraved with our name ahead of the Crystal Palace match, though there have been a few interesting changes since our last success.

The image, shared via the Premier League on Instagram, shows ‘Liverpool FC’ inscribed on the newly designed base – a subtle shift from 2020, when the engraving simply read ‘Liverpool’ and appeared much further down the base.

That’s because the shape of the trophy base has changed since our last title win.

The older model had a thicker bottom, with each year’s text getting progressively larger toward the foot of the trophy.

Now, the new slimmer base lists our 2020 triumph at the top and features our latest success in the available slot.

Cosmetic changes have been made since we last won the league

It’s a small detail, but one that won’t go unnoticed by supporters looking forward to seeing Virgil van Dijk lift the trophy at Anfield for the first time since Jordan Henderson did so in an empty stadium.

Our Dutch captain is set to be the main man in all the pictures as he lifts the trophy aloft in front of our fans, with the small matter of his mural to be completed in the meantime.

After already requesting a ‘sea of red’ for the final games of the season, let’s hope everyone listens to the 33-year-old and that we all ensure Sunday is a day to remember.

You can view the newly updated Premier League trophy via @premierleague on Instagram:

