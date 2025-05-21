‘Genuinely…’ – Ally McCoist explains why Liverpool could pull off ‘incredible’ Harry Kane coup

(Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

Ally McCoist has made the case for Liverpool to consider an ‘incredible’ move for Harry Kane this summer.

The England captain has enjoyed one of the most prolific seasons of his career at Bayern Munich, netting 38 times in all competitions and finally winning his first team trophy as they regained the Bundesliga title.

With the Reds potentially on the lookout for a new centre-forward as suitors queue up for the possibly exit-bound Darwin Nunez, the ex-Rangers striker believes that Richard Hughes should look no further than the 31-year-old.

McCoist urges Liverpool to consider ‘incredible’ Kane swoop

Speaking to Jeff Stelling on talkSPORT about who the Premier League champions could seek to bring in this summer, McCoist said: “Harry Kane. I tell you right now, I’d go and test the waters with him. I genuinely would. How many goals is he scoring at Liverpool? He’s been incredible at Bayern. His goalscoring record is fantastic.”

When the former Sky Sports presenter pointed out that the England captain is reportedly ‘very happy in Munich’, the Scot put forward the suggestion that the ex-Spurs striker might have his eyes on returning to the Premier League and becoming the division’s all-time top goalscorer (a case also made by ex-Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown).

McCoist replied: “I get that, I don’t think there’s any doubt about that, but I tell you what would make him happy – beating Alan Shearer’s record.”

Kane to Liverpool is realistically a non-runner

With 82 goals in 91 appearances for Bayern since his move to Germany in 2023, Kane’s phenomenal record speaks for itself, as does his status as the all-time leading scorer for both Tottenham Hotspur and England.

He needs 47 more Premier League goals to equal Shearer’s tally of 260, a figure which could potentially be reached in two seasons and would be very achievable in three. He turns 32 in July, so there’s still time in his career for him to return to his homeland and overtake the Newcastle legend.

Whether he’d come back to the English top flight to play for Liverpool is another question, though. He’s well beyond the age profile of a typical FSG signing and is currently earning more than £400,000 per week, the reported wage that Mo Salah (one year younger) is getting in his new contract at Anfield (Capology).

Also, as Stelling justifiably pointed out, there seems no reason for Kane to leave Bayern when things are going so well for him on an individual and collective level. Realistically, the Three Lions star won’t be on the move for at least another couple of years.

The Reds could well bring in another striker this summer, and we can see why McCoist has made the case for the 31-year-old, but the prospect of any such transaction occurring between now and the end of August is miniscule, to put it mildly.