Report: Five clubs vying to sign Darwin Nunez this summer; one could have a distinct advantage

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez appears to be a player in high demand this summer as a potential exit from Liverpool looms ever larger.

A number of reliable journalists (including David Lynch, David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano) have all claimed that the Uruguay striker is likely to move on from Anfield after the end of a frustrating season in which he’s scored just seven times from 46 appearances.

Despite that underwhelming goal return and the incessant criticism to which he’s been subjected throughout his three years in England, the 25-year-old could have his pick of clubs to join if he were to depart Merseyside in the coming months.

Five clubs eyeing summer move for Nunez

According to CaughtOffside, there are no fewer than five clubs eyeing a summer move for Nunez, who’s apparently been made available for transfer by Liverpool.

Napoli have reportedly held talks with the striker’s representatives as they step up their search for a new number 9, with AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig all believed to be interested in the Uruguayan as well.

However, whereas the European quartet are seemingly likelier to try and sign him on loan, Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal could hold an advantage as they’d be willing to spend big to secure a permanent deal for the 25-year-old, which’d probably be more to LFC’s liking.

It’s added that Liverpool are open to Nunez being used as part of a prospective swap deal if any such opportunity arises.

Where could Nunez go next if he leaves Liverpool this summer?

Rather incredibly, the Reds’ number 9 has started only one Premier League match in 2025, the 3-1 win over Southampton in March (also the game in which he last scored). That’s a damning indictment of a striker who cost an initial £64m (potentially rising to £85m) when joining from Benfica three years ago.

LFC are highly unlikely to avoid a loss on the Uruguay international, but his mid-20s age profile and sizeable array of suitors should enable the club to still reap a decent transfer fee for a player who, for all his flaws, has shown a delightful tendency to come up with clutch stoppage-time goals.

If Al-Hilal are the only side who’d be prepared to sign him outright rather than chancing their arm with a loan move, that could elevate them to the top of the list for Liverpool, provided that the 25-year-old would be happy to join the Saudi Pro League outfit.

However, there may be an opportunity to use him in a potential exchange deal with RB Leipzig, following reports that Benjamin Sesko would be interested in playing for the Premier League champions.

With a growing feeling that Nunez will say goodbye to Merseyside this summer, it’ll be fascinating to see where he goes next, and whether he can deliver the consistent scoring output which has unfortunately evaded him in a red shirt.