Two officials from Liverpool controversies handed key roles on trophy day

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s final match of the season, set to conclude with a Premier League trophy lift at Anfield, will have some very familiar names in charge of proceedings.

The Premier League have confirmed who will officiate the clash with Crystal Palace – and for our supporters, a couple of them are far from forgettable.

As reported via premierleague.com, the full team of officials for Liverpool vs Crystal Palace is:

Referee: Darren England. Assistants: Scott Ledger, Derek Eaton. Fourth official: Sam Barrott. VAR: Paul Howard. Assistant VAR: Nick Greenhalgh.

Controversial officials return for Liverpool vs Palace

Darren England has been named as the referee, a figure that will immediately stir memories of the chaotic night in north London when Luis Diaz saw a legitimate goal chalked off against Tottenham.

That incident back in October 2023 prompted a public apology and major backlash, and the Yorkshire-based official was subsequently stood down from duty for several weeks.

Meanwhile, fourth official at Anfield will be Sam Barrott – the man who oversaw our win against Everton in April.

He was widely criticised by Liverpool fans for allowing James Tarkowski to escape punishment after a high challenge on Alexis Mac Allister in front of our fans.

This also led to a Howard Webb public confirmation that a mistake had been made that cost the Reds, though if you ask our rivals – we always get the decisions our way.

With Paul Howard on VAR duty and Nick Greenhalgh assisting him, the hope will be that the final day of what has been a historic season is remembered for the right reasons.

There’s no pressure for victory but it would be nice to end our win-less run since clinching the title, on the day we’re set to lift it at Anfield in front of our fans.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley