Bundesliga reporter posts brilliant Frimpong compilation which’ll have Liverpool fans cracking up

Liverpool fans may already have a fair idea of what Jeremie Frimpong will offer to them on the pitch, and one Bundesliga reporter has now given us a taster of what to expect from the Dutch right-back away from the action.

With the 24-year-old having passed his medical ahead of his impending transfer to Merseyside, Fabrizio Romano has hinted that the Reds could officially announce the deal in the coming days.

Kopites will surely be pleased to know that their soon-to-be newest recruit is not only a tremendous footballer, but also comes across as a hugely likeable character.

Bundesliga reporter shares Frimpong interview compilation

Archie Rhind-Tutt, a freelance on-the-ground Bundesliga reporter for ESPN, has posted a video compilation on X of a series of interviews he’s conducted with Frimpong in recent years, concluding that Liverpool are ‘lucky to have him’.

Some of the clips which feature include the 24-year-old’s infectious laugh, sharing a joke with teammate Edmond Tapsoba about what colour Lamborghini he’d like him to buy for him, apologising for the scent of beer off him after being soaked in trophy-winning celebrations.

He also boasted about how his ‘personality’ brings ‘energy’ to the team, and even referenced how he sought to copy a skill move that he’d seen Ryan Gravenberch performing.

Frimpong should fit in perfectly with Liverpool squad

Obviously the most important aspect of being an elite-level footballer is how you perform on the pitch on matchday, but a player’s everyday personality is also a crucial factor. It’s not much use having all the talent in the world if you don’t have the attitude to match.

The clips shared by Rhind-Tutt highlight Frimpong as a boisterious, fun-loving character who’ll surely gel with the rest of the Liverpool squad in no time, and of course it helps that he already knows Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Gravenberch from international duty.

That balance of bringing the joy off the pitch and being a serious operator on it should ensure that he adapts seamessly at Anfield, where we’ve been fortunate to steer clear of troublesome personalities in the transfer market in recent years. Gone are the days of blindly recruiting players whose actions have brought the sort of publicity that nobody wants (e.g. El-Hadji Diouf and Charles Itandje).

Assuming that the Leverkusen right-back signs on the dotted line for Liverpool this week, it seems that we can look forward to some colourful post-match interviews from him on Sky Sports, TNT et al over the next few seasons!

