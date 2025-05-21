‘My understanding is…’ – Romano drops Rayan Cherki update which could encourage Liverpool move

Image via Carl Recine/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Rayan Cherki which could provide Liverpool with added encouragement if they wish to sign the player.

The 21-year-old – whose agents reportedly approached the Merseyside giants in recent days (CaughtOffside) – will leave Lyon this summer after bidding an emotional farewell in their final game of the season last weekend.

The Italian transfer reporter has said that he expects English clubs to show a firm interest in the attacker and advised them to ‘be collaborative’ with the Ligue 1 outfit in any correspondence that they might exchange.

Cherki ‘could be open’ to Premier League move this summer

In an update on his eponymous YouTube channel on Tuesday, Romano claimed that, while Cherki also has interest from Germany, he could ultimately be swayed towards the Premier League – which of course would help Liverpool’s chances of landing him.

The journalist outlined: “My understanding is that not only from Germany but from England, there is interest in Rayan Cherki, and the player could be open to a Premier League move, so that could be a concrete possibility for Rayan Cherki.

“That could be a solution for this summer transfer window to move to the Premier League. Now, his agent will explore all the opportunities.”

Could Liverpool be a viable destination for Cherki?

The appeal of the Premier League has been in evidence with numerous transfers of top European talents in recent years, and the performances of English clubs in continental tournaments this season shows the strength of the division.

Cherki knows that all too well from Lyon’s agonising 5-4 defeat to Manchester United in the Europa League last month, a competition in which Ruben Amorim’s side face domestic rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the final tonight, while Chelsea will be favourites to lift the Conference League trophy next week.

Within the English top flight, one team has stood emphatically tall over everyone else this term – Liverpool. If the 21-year-old dreams of playing in the Premier League, then who better to do it with than the reigning champions who’ve led the way since the start of November and romped to the title?

His agents have seemingly been on the blower to Anfield chiefs already, which suggests that Richard Hughes will know that the player might well be interested in relocating to Merseyside this summer.

It’s a guessing game at this stage as to which club Cherki will ultimately join in the next three months, but there’s a plausible chance that the Reds could be one of those in the mix for the talented youngster.