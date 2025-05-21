Report: Liverpool will ‘go to the limit’ to secure megabucks signing; decision due by end of May

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool certainly can’t be accused of lacking ambition when it comes to one particular transfer pursuit.

Efforts to lure Florian Wirtz to Anfield have seemingly stepped up in recent days, with Bundesliga insider Christian Falk reporting that FSG’s CEO of Football Michael Edwards called a meeting in Boston at short notice to try and accelerate a megabucks deal for the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker.

Even with the Werkself set to rigidly stick by their rumoured €150m (£126.3m) asking price for the 22-year-old, it appears that the Merseyside hierarchy have no qualms about putting aside what’d surely be a club-record transfer fee in order to get the deal done.

Liverpool will ‘go to the limit’ for Wirtz

According to Frank Linkesch for Kicker, Liverpool are ‘going to the limit’ to try and beat main rivals Bayern Munich to the signature of the Germany international, whose family are believed to be highly impressed by LFC.

At present it appears to be a straight shootout between the respective Premier League and Bundesliga champions, and Wirtz is expected to make a decision between those two clubs in the next 10 days, which means that he’s set to choose by the end of May.

The Bavarian hierarchy remain hopeful that the transfer fee could ultimately be too prohibitive for the Merseysiders, while Vincent Kompany has already had’ lengthy discussions’ with the player about his potential role at the Allianz Arena.

Liverpool won’t overpay for Wirtz, but they seem determined to land him

Even if all the add-ons from Darwin Nunez’s 2022 transfer are activated, never before will Liverpool have spent more than £85m on any one player, so they’re set to enter unchartered territory if they indeed ‘go to the limit’ for Wirtz.

Richard Hughes will have a figure in mind as to how high he’s prepared to go in order to land the 22-year-old, and if even that isn’t cutting any ice with Leverkusen, then the Reds might walk away from a prospective deal – it isn’t in FSG’s makeup to be strong-armed into paying what they deem to be over the odds for a player.

If LFC go all-out to try and land the German but to no avail, then at least they can come away without any regrets. However, if their major offensive tips the scales decisively in their favour, that’d be an extraordinary feat from everyone involved on our side of the transaction.

It appears that we won’t have to wait much longer for Wirtz to make up his mind on whether he wants to join Liverpool or Bayern, which should prevent this from turning into a protracted transfer saga like the ultimately futile pursuit of Jude Bellingham a couple of years ago.

Could one big push from Hughes in the coming days eventually convince the Leverkusen star to choose them over the Bundesliga champions? We’d like to think that no effort will be spared on our sporting director’s part to try and make it happen!