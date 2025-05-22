‘Next week…’ – Spanish journalist teases intriguing update on Liverpool and Julian Alvarez

(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked on and off with Julian Alvarez over the past few months, and the Reds appear to be taking a keen interest in the Atletico Madrid striker once more.

Amid a surfeit of transfer rumours in March, Fabrizio Romano said that there was ‘nothing concrete’ in speculation at that point, although he did claim that Anfield chiefs had the Argentina international ‘on their shortlist’ last summer.

When speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop earlier this week, Neil Mellor namechecked the 25-year-old as one centre-forward that he believes ‘would do really well’ if he were in Arne Slot’s side.

Alvarez transfer meeting pencilled in for next week

Liverpool’s interest in Alvarez appears to be genuine, juding by a claim made by one prominent Spanish journalist.

Speaking to El Chiringuito TV, Matias Palacios said that the Reds ‘want’ the Argentine striker, along with Bayern Munich and Arsenal, adding that the player’s agents are due to meet with those three clubs ‘next week’ to discuss his situation.

However, as per Football Espana, it’s unclear whether the ex-Manchester City marksman has an interest in joining any of that trio and that, if he were to leave Atletico, it’d most likely be for Barcelona.

Pursuing Alvarez would be a powerful statement of Liverpool’s transfer window ambition

While it may be best to take such rumours with a pinch of salt for now until they’re corroborated by renowned sources closer to home, it nonetheless underlines the admirable ambition that Richard Hughes is showing before the summer transfer window even opens.

A deal for Jeremie Frimpong appears to be more or less secured, while Liverpool are also understood to be prepared to spend a club-record fee to bring Florian Wirtz to Anfield.

A move for Alvarez seems to be rather audacious, especially given his ties with Man City, but it’s not hard to see why the Reds may be interested in him after a campaign in which he’s scored 29 goals for Atletico.

LFC’s concurrent links with Benjamin Sesko indicate that Hughes is in the market for a new centre-forward this summer, and adds further weight to reliably-sourced reports that Darwin Nunez could be on his way out of Merseyside in the coming weeks or months.

The extent of Liverpool’s interest in the Madrid-based 2022 World Cup winner remains to be seen, but if it were to blossom into a concrete pursuit, that could give Reds supporters an especially compelling transfer story to follow throughout the summer.