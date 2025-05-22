Liverpool will be insulted by £12m Kelleher claim from ex-Villa scout amid Martinez transfer talk

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool supporters won’t be thrilled to hear one former Premier League scout’s comments about one of our own, especially when it comes with a valuation that will raise eyebrows.

As reported by Villa News, ex-Aston Villa scout Bryan King has claimed that our Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher could be available this summer for just £12million, following speculation that their World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez could leave Unai Emery’s side.

“I think Liverpool would let him go for £12million,” said King. “However, for me, he isn’t the replacement for Martinez. If you want to replace Martínez, you’ve got to sign a number one choice goalkeeper.”

The 25-year-old has often impressed when stepping in for Alisson Becker, but it seems not everyone sees his value in the same way. “Kelleher is a second-choice goalkeeper who isn’t good enough to take over from Alisson.”

The former scout added. “If Villa are going to replace Martinez, they need a high-profile, experienced goalkeeper.”

Liverpool would want much for than £12m for Kelleher

The suggestion of a £12m price tag jars with previous reports that we would demand £30–40million for our No.62, a figure which reflects his form this season.

Chris Kirkland has said the performances of the 26-year-old have warranted him to decide his own future, though a lowball offer from a club chasing Europe seems unlikely to tempt the Anfield hierarchy.

With Arne Slot preparing for his second season in charge, the Dutchman may still view our Republic of Ireland international as a key part of the goalkeeping department — though the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili seems to mean his future will be spent elsewhere.

Whilst we will want Kelleher to make the most of his career, his value and standing in the game needs to be matched by any potential buyer before the Reds consider a sale.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley