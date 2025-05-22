Ornstein answers Wirtz question Liverpool fans had been dreading

(Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s transfer activity has been heating up again, but one Bundesliga name remains shrouded in uncertainty.

German international Florian Wirtz has long been a player we’ve admired, and speculation around a summer move to Anfield refuses to fade.

However, fresh insight from a reliable journalist has left fans none the wiser – and possibly a little more concerned.

In a Q&A via The Athletic, respected insider David Ornstein responded to a direct question on Liverpool’s interest in the 22-year-old attacking midfielder.

While confirming our interest, he offered little in the way of optimism.

“Clearly Liverpool are very interested, hence contacting his representatives to express that,” he explained.

“No such word has emerged from Anfield to date and given the unique nature of the player they’ll want to be in the mix if there is a chance to get him.”

Liverpool have an interest in signing Florian Wirtz

The journalist also mentioned that Manchester City are now out of the race due to financial concerns, but the landscape around Wirtz’s future remains crowded.

“Many you speak to across the industry think Bayern remain in the driving seat, others reckon he’ll go to Liverpool and some say he’ll stay at Leverkusen,” he added.

“This indicates a lack of clarity at present and that all parties are awaiting his decision.”

It’s worth remembering that the German playmaker is still under contract at Bayer Leverkusen and the fee required to prise him away won’t be small.

We already know that his representatives have met with Liverpool in recent weeks, showing there is concrete interest from Anfield in the player.

Bayern Munich seemed to have thought they had the upper hand in these negotiations but our growing presence in negotiations appears to have them scared.

With our head coach Arne Slot now preparing for his second season in charge, having just delivered the Premier League title, big decisions are coming – but this one may take a little longer to unfold.