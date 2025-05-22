Ex-Red pushes Liverpool to fix pitch after shocking photo shared

(Photo by Johan Cruyff Foundation/Ione Saizar)

A picture shared with the right person led to a remarkable transformation near Anfield – and it’s all thanks to a former Liverpool goalkeeper and one of our current midfielders.

Sander Westerveld has revealed how a casual photo of a local pitch near Liverpool’s stadium sparked the renovation of what’s now the Cruyff Court Ryan Gravenberch, a project backed by the Cruyff Foundation and the LFC Foundation.

Westerveld and Gravenberch unite to give something back to the city

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop, Westerveld explained: “I walked past this pitch and I took a picture and I sent it to the director of the Cruyff Courts. I said, ‘Look at the state of this pitch’ – and now we’re here four months later and we’ve got a new one.”

The 47-year-old was back in Liverpool to open the new facility at Anfield Sport & Community Centre alongside Ryan Gravenberch, who now has two pitches bearing his name – one in Amsterdam and one just a stone’s throw from Anfield.

“This is really important for the neighbourhood, for everybody here,” Westerveld continued. “It’s one of the deprived parts of Liverpool, and to give the kids an opportunity to enjoy themselves and play sports… it’s good for everything.”

The Dutch international, who played for us between 1999 and 2001, has worked with the Cruyff Foundation for over a decade and was part of the drive to bring the pitch back to life. He added: “Johan Cruyff used to say, ‘If you can, you should help’ – and that’s what we’re doing here.”

As reported via the Cruyff Foundation, Gravenberch said: “This was a very special event, through a special foundation, at a special place, close to a special club.”

Liverpool’s midfield man was joined by local children, family members and LFC Foundation representatives, all celebrating a project that gives kids “something to look forward to coming back from school instead of sitting on the phone,” as Westerveld put it.

For Arne Slot to credit our No.38 as the reason for his successful midfield pushing us to the title, it’s great to see that his on-field success is leading to off-field benefits for the community.

Despite links with a move to Real Madrid, this gesture from the Dutchman further solidifies how happy he is in Liverpool and his commitment to the Reds.

