‘Seriously…’ – Colombian journalist offers transfer advice to Luis Diaz amid Barcelona rumours

One Colombian journalist has weighed in with some advice for Luis Diaz amid rumours linking him with a potential move to Barcelona.

As reported by Spanish publication SPORT earlier this week, the Liverpool winger is the LaLiga champions’ top target, with Camp Nou chiefs set to prioritise the addition of a left-sided attacker in the summer transfer window.

However, there’s been a plea from the 28-year-old’s homeland to swerve the overtures from Catalonia and remain at Anfield instead.

Journalist implores Diaz not to join Barcelona

Taking to X, Carlos Antonio Velez voiced his emphatic opinion that Diaz is better off staying where he is than joining a club who’ve been starved of European success for a decade and where he could be a substitute more often than not.

The journalist posted (translated from Spanish): “Seriously? Is it worth leaving where you are to join a team that plays in Champions League finals every 10 or more years and/or to be Raphinha’s backup? It doesn’t even seem like a decent deal…think about it, Lucho!!!”

Diaz far better off staying at Liverpool

Although Diaz’s father has frequently spoken of how it’d be the forward’s ‘dream’ to play for Barcelona, who’ve been linked with the player for some time, ultimately the 28-year-old is the only man who can decide what he thinks is best for his career.

Hansi Flick’s side may have reclaimed the LaLiga title this season and been edged out by Inter Milan in a Champions League semi-final for the ages, but there appears to be an air of perpetual chaos at the Catalan club.

Also, as Velez rightly points out, Barca haven’t reached a European final since they were last kings of the continent in 2015, and the Colombian could find it tough to displace Raphinha after a campaign in which the latter scored 34 goals.

Liverpool have been in three Champions League finals (winning one) since the Camp Nou club’s last appearance in the showpiece fixture, and the mood at Anfield could hardly be more harmonious after the Reds won the Premier League in emphatic style.

Furthermore, Diaz has made 27 top-flight starts this season, a clear sign of the importance that Arne Slot places on him. He’d be very hard-pushed to feature as prominently for Barcelona.

Ultimately it’ll be the 28-year-old’s choice, but we fully agree with Velez’s advice to our number 7 to appreciate what he has on Merseyside rather than fleeing to the uncertainty of Catalonia.