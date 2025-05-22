‘Next season at Liverpool’ – Loan move ruled out as player confirms his plans for 2025/26

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One player has confirmed that he will be at Liverpool next season and has ruled out the possibility of a loan move.

The first signing that the Reds completed during Richard Hughes’ reign as sporting director hasn’t actually taken effect just yet, with Giorgi Mamardashvili to officially join the Premier League champions on 1 July in a deal which was agreed nine months ago.

The Georgia international has remained at Valencia for the current campaign and, despite having the world-class obstacle of Alisson Becker ahead of him in the pecking order at Anfield, he’s pledged to challenge our number 1 for a starting berth in L4.

Mamardashvili confirms he’ll be at Liverpool next season

The 24-year-old confirmed his plans for next season when speaking to Georgian football Instagram account geo_team.

Mamardashvili said [via Fabrizio Romano on X]: “I’m not considering another loan move. I will spend next season at Liverpool. I’ll go to Liverpool and give my all, just like I did at Valencia. I’ll work hard every single day. Training with Alisson will help me.”

🚨 Mamardashvili on future at Liverpool: “I’m not considering another loan move. I will spend next season at Liverpool”. “I’ll go to Liverpool and give my all, just like I did at Valencia. I’ll work hard every single day, training with Alisson will help me”, told @Geo__team. pic.twitter.com/HCMSqS5VCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 22, 2025

Mamardashvili relishing the challenge of emulating Alisson at Liverpool

Another outstanding performance by the Reds’ number 1 against Brighton on Monday night (nine saves) underlined the scale of the task which awaits his incoming understudy in trying to dislodge the Brazil international.

However, it’s a challenge that the 24-year-old seems to be relishing, and he’ll be aware that, for all of Alisson’s undoubted brilliance, his injury record at Anfield has been far from stellar. It’s quite plausible that the Georgian will be needed next season if our current first-choice stopper is forcibly sidelined.

Even if the Brazilian remains fully fit throughout the campaign, domestic cup games and possibly Champions League fixtures (if we secure our knockout round passage early enough) will afford Mamardashvili the chance to prove his worth on Merseyside.

Also, Alisson won’t be far off his 35th birthday by the time his current contract ends in 2027, so the Georgian will need some high-level exposure over the next couple of years in case he’s required to step up as a regular starter once our number 1 departs.

It testifies to how highly Liverpool rate the 24-year-old that they signed him even with Caoimhin Kelleher already in situ as a top-class understudy, and with an acknowledgement that the Irishman will probably move on this summer in order to obtain first-choice status elsewhere.

Here’s hoping that Mamardashvili can prove to be a worthy competitor to Alisson for the goalkeeping berth at Anfield!