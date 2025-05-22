‘Some uncertainty…’ – David Ornstein names 7 players who could ‘possibly’ leave Liverpool

Image via NBC Sports

David Ornstein has named as many as seven Liverpool players who could ‘possibly’ leave Anfield during the summer transfer window.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure has already been confirmed, and amid all the understandable excitement about prospective signings, it seems inevitable that there’ll be a few more exits to free up finances and squad space for new arrivals.

Darwin Nunez reportedly has no fewer than five clubs hoping to snap him up, while Barcelona are purported to be pushing for Luis Diaz, and there continues to be uncertainty over Ibrahima Konate’s contract situation (L’Equipe).

Ornstein names seven potential Liverpool departures

Ornstein was speaking about Alexander-Arnold on NBC Sports when he segued into a list of other prospective summer exits from Liverpool.

The Athletic journalist said: “There could be other departures from Anfield this summer – the likes of Darwin Nunez, Jarell Quansah, Harvey Elliott and possibly Caoimhin Kelleher as well in goal.

“There’s some uncertainly around the likes of Luis Diaz, of Ibrahima Konate going into the last 12 months of his contract, and Kostas Tsimikas.”

Some of those will go this summer but not all seven

Of the seven players that Ornstein named, some seem far more likely to leave than others.

Kelleher will almost certainly go now that he’s 26, approaching the final year of his contract and has further competition arriving in the form of Giorgi Mamardashvili, while Tsimikas could also depart as Liverpool continue their pursuit of Milos Kerkez.

Nunez hasn’t been at Anfield for as long as those two but, having started only one league game since January and scored a paltry seven goals all season, it feels as though Arne Slot may have lost patience with the enigmatic Uruguayan.

The immediate futures of Quansah and Elliott are harder to determine. While neither is a regular starter, they’re both valuable squad players who we’d be reluctant to sell.

That’s unless the pair of 22-year-olds were to push for an exit and/or the club receive generous offers for them, much like Brentford’s double swoop for Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg last August.

However, Liverpool must fight tooth and nail to keep Diaz, our third-highest scorer of the campaign with 17 goals, and should also strive to reach an agreement with Konate in order to avoid a repeat of the precarious contract sagas to which we were subjected this season with Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold.

As ever, we trust in Richard Hughes to exercise his best judgement when it comes to deciding who’s for sale this summer and who’ll be kept at Anfield.