Mo Salah sends message after United beaten in Europa League final

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mo Salah waited until the full-time whistle before posting a short but sharp message after Manchester United fell to defeat in the Europa League final.

The Egyptian international took to X following Tottenham’s victory, as Ange Postecoglou’s side lifted the trophy in a result that left our old rivals without European silverware once again.

Our No. 11 posted: “He did say he’d win in his second season. Congratulations!”

The message referenced a past interview with Postecoglou where the Australian claimed he always wins a trophy in his second campaign at a club.

Mo Salah enjoyed watching Manchester United lose in Bilbao

With United now finishing the season far outside the Champions League places and without a trophy, the post from Salah quickly gained attention online – especially from our fans who have watched us lift the Premier League under Arne Slot in his first year at the club.

The former Roma winger has made his feelings about rivalries clear in the past, but rarely posts about other teams directly.

With the 32-year-old already secured as a Premier League winner and the FWA Player of the Year, he’s still got his eyes set on breaking goal contributions records on the last day too.

It’s clear that he had an appreciation for the Australian’s boldness to outline his targets and then reach them, something our ace marksman will look to be doing to against Crystal Palace.

Either way, Salah’s reaction sums up the mood from many of us who are enjoying the plight of our rivals at present.

You can view Salah’s post via @MoSalah on X:

He did say he’d win in his second season. Congratulations! — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 21, 2025

