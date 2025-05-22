Arne Slot explains why he now wants to ‘thank Michael Oliver’ after Merseyside derby eruption

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has performed quite the about-turn on his stance towards Michael Oliver in the space of three months!

The generally level-headed Liverpool head coach was left so infuriated by the refereeing performance in the 2-2 draw away to Everton in February that he confronted the official at full-time, with he and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff both receiving red cards and two-game touchline bans.

The Reds were seething over the contentious nature of both Toffees goals, including a 98th-minute equaliser for James Tarkowski after a clear foul on Ibrahima Konate in the build-up went unpunished.

Slot now thankful to Oliver after Goodison Park tirade

In an interview for The Athletic, Slot has been reflecting on some of the standout moments from his first season in English football, and he’s explained why his anger towards Oliver at Goodison Park has since turned into gratitude.

Speaking about the tempestuous Merseyside derby, the Dutchman said: “It felt at that moment in time like we had dropped two very important points. Looking back at it now, we have to thank Michael Oliver because that late goal meant we could win the title in our stadium [against Tottenham Hotspur in April].”

It all worked out in the end for Slot and Liverpool!

All’s well that ends well, as it turned out!

The two dropped points away to Everton felt like a hammer blow at a time when Arsenal were only seven points behind Liverpool, but ultimately it’d prove to be nothing more than a momentary annoyance for the runaway Premier League champions.

Slot’s team only needed a point at home to Spurs last month to clinch the title in front of 61,000 exultant fans at Anfield, so had we won at Goodison Park in February or even drawn against either Nottingham Forest (home) or Fulham (away), we’d have been crowned champions on the night that the Gunners drew with Crystal Palace four weeks ago.

That still would’ve prompted wild celebrations on Merseyside, but for the Reds to finish the job in front of their own people and revel in the occasion with them on that perfect Sunday in L4 just felt right, especially after the eerie manner in which the 2020 Premier League triumph was marked for obvious reasons.

We didn’t know it at the time, but maybe Oliver did us a favour in the end by sanctioning those two controversial Everton goals in the derby three months ago…all is forgiven, Michael!