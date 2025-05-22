Gerrard casts doubt on Liverpool dominance dream as Carragher speaks out

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool’s latest Premier League triumph hasn’t convinced everyone at Anfield that domination is around the corner.

Speaking on Reds Roundtable via Liverpool FC on YouTube, Steven Gerrard was asked whether he agrees with Jamie Carragher’s belief that we could be set for a long period of success following our title win.

The former captain replied: “I think it’s a big shout. I hope he’s right, and of course, that’s the dream.”

While full of pride in what we’ve achieved, the 44-year-old was keen to stress the difficulty in building a truly dominant squad.

“If we do win the league [speaking before the title was clinched], then, yeah, we celebrate it, we enjoy it,” he added.

“And then, how are we going to make the squad capable of dominating? Because it’s not easy. Look at PSG, the level they’ve gone to so quickly.”

The ex-England international wanted the focus kept sharp heading into the final stages of the campaign under our new boss.

“It’s about, let’s worry about the next game, the next 10 games, get it done, celebrate it… and then, big summer to make sure that we’re ready to compete for everything again next year.”

Steven Gerrard is fully focused on what’s next for Liverpool

As focus has already shifted from on-field matters to who Arne Slot may be buying or selling this summer, it’s obvious that you can never stand still at Anfield.

It’s clear from Gerrard’s words that nobody is resting on this year’s success — and as ever at Liverpool, it’s about what comes next.

Florian Wirtz seems to be next top target and Jeremie Frimpong is close to becoming a Red, all this before we’ve even lifted the title – proving we have the mentality needed to be at the very top for a long time.

You can watch Gerrard’s comments on Liverpool (from 29:39) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

