‘I hope it’s recognised’ – emotional Trent Instagram post before one last Anfield goodbye

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson has shared an emotional farewell message ahead of our final game of the season – and hinted at what he hopes will happen when Trent Alexander-Arnold steps back onto the Anfield pitch.

The captain of Scotland took to Instagram to send a heartfelt post to our No.66, with Sunday likely to be the last time the pair feature together in red.

As we prepare to lift the Premier League trophy after facing Crystal Palace, the Scottish defender looked back on their journey together: “It has been an absolute privilege watching you grow from a boy to a man over these last 8 years,” wrote our No. 26.

“You have won it all and created amazing memories… I hope all the hard work you have put into this club, the moments you have given us and the massive contribution you have made are recognised as they should be.”

Robertson added: “You are going to be a huge miss around the training ground and an even bigger miss on the pitch.”

Andy Robertson hopes that Trent’s Liverpool efforts are recognised

The pair were not on the pitch together during our most recent win away to Brighton, but fans may get one final moment with both full-backs if the England international is involved on Sunday.

The 25-year-old responded with: “My brother, memories to last a lifetime, thank you for everything. One last dance.”

Given the booing that came the way of our vice captain during his last appearance at Anfield, the fallout from this and the lack of any minutes against Brighton – it feels that he won’t play on the final day.

Joe Gomez’s return to fitness should pave the way for him to be handed the final minutes when Conor Bradley is likely removed before full time.

Time may be a healer for some but the chances of an amicable goodbye for the Scouser in our team, may be rather slim this weekend – let’s see whether this farewell is on the pitch or from the bench.

You can view Robertson’s message to Trent Alexander-Arnold via Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Robertson (@andyrobertson94)

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley