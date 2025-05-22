Van Dijk tribute appears opposite Fowler mural and Liverpool fans will love it

Picture via @TheRedmenTV on X

Liverpool fans passing through the streets near Anfield have been met with a powerful new addition to the city’s football landscape.

A new mural has been completed on Coningsby Road, just off Anfield Road and opposite the iconic Robbie Fowler tribute – and it’s already making waves among the fanbase.

The piece features Virgil van Dijk, wearing a champions shirt, looking to the skies in his home kit complete with the golden Premier League badge.

Painted in a deep red backdrop, the message is simple but emotional: “His story… It was always Liverpool.”

Van Dijk’s Liverpool commitment has been marked by Liverpool fans

It comes after a week of updates shared by mural creator MurWalls, building excitement with each stage of progress. But now that it’s complete, the impact has been immediate.

Supporters have already gathered to take photos, many pointing out the significance of the mural’s position.

Sitting opposite the Robbie Fowler tribute and just a short walk from Anfield itself, the message reads like a statement of legacy – from past legends to our current leader.

It also caps off a dream season for Arne Slot, who led us to Premier League glory in his debut campaign.

That win made headlines across Europe, and with fans still buzzing from the title, this mural feels like a fitting symbol of everything we’ve built under the Dutchman.

As we prepare for what comes next in the transfer window, it’s another reminder of just how special this moment in our history truly is – ahead of Sunday’s crowning moment.

You can view the new Van Dijk mural courtesy of MurWalls via @The RedmenTV on X:

