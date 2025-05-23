Ferguson goes viral and Liverpool fans will all be saying the same thing

Pictures via Reddit

It was another brutal night for Manchester United – and one moment at full-time left Liverpool fans loving life even more.

A clip of Sir Alex Ferguson looking stunned and speechless after Manchester United’s Europa League final defeat to Tottenham is doing the rounds – and it perfectly sums up how far our rivals have fallen.

The former Old Trafford manager watched on in silence as his old club blew their final chance of silverware and Champions League qualification this season.

While we’re busy celebrating a record-equaling league title in the first year of Arne Slot’s reign, United are staring down the barrel of a 17th-place finish.

The video, posted by Reddit user oklolzzzzs, shows Ferguson in the stands moments after the final whistle, with a thousand-yard stare that has quickly become the image of their campaign.

Ferguson’s misery confirmed a dream season for Liverpool

It’s now been over a decade since they last looked remotely competent, and this year has arguably been their lowest point yet.

Meanwhile, we’ve watched Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk commit their futures to the club.

We’ve seen Manchester City lose the FA Cup final, Arsenal finish empty-handed again, and even Everton, as always, continue to do Everton things.

Steven Gerrard has discussed how we can turn a title win into a dynasty of success at Anfield and let’s hope that this will be the case.

Our Egyptian King has already been celebrating United’s demise in Bilbao and even if we don’t hold onto our title next season – we all know it’s not going to be the team from Old Trafford who will be anywhere close to knocking us off our perch.

For Liverpool fans, this season has had everything – and now even one of our biggest ever rivals can’t hide from what we’ve become.

You can watch the video of Ferguson via oklolzzzzs on Reddit:

