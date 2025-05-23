German source shares unexpected Wirtz twist after Liverpool househunting claim

(Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s summer transfer plans may be further along than many expected, if new German reports are to be believed.

That’s after journalist Christian Falk claimed Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz has already started househunting on Merseyside.

The 22-year-old’s name has been heavily linked with us for weeks now, but it seems the deal is becoming far more advanced behind the scenes than anyone outside Anfield had realised.

As reported via cfbayerninsider.com, the Wirtz family “are playing the game” with both clubs — openly informing Bayern Munich and Liverpool of each other’s interest.

But it’s the details coming from inside the German champions that will really catch our attention.

“Bayern Munich still believe they have the Wirtz family’s word that he will join Bayern in 2025 or 2026,” Falk explained.

“But now, there is a bit of fear inside the club around Liverpool, because they didn’t think that the Reds would commit to the transfer fee… we heard that Florian was already househunting in Liverpool.”

The fee in question? A reported €150m

That figure could push Bayern out of the running — and with Michael Edwards recently flying to Boston to meet FSG chiefs, we’ve already seen signs this might not be a deal we walk away from.

There’s also a clear opening to reference the Reds’ serious discussions, with David Ornstein confirming our interest in the player.

And having already met with Wirtz’s representatives — it’s clear this isn’t just background admiration from our side.

Falk added: “Wirtz was impressed with what he saw from Liverpool. It’s a really big, professional club… another world when you’re working in Leverkusen.”

