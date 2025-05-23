Liverpool announce title party outline as Van Dijk to be handed memorable moment

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s final game of the season will end with a moment fans have waited many years to see at Anfield.

As confirmed via liverpoolfc.com, the key timings for Sunday’s Premier League trophy lift, which will follow the conclusion of our 4pm clash with Crystal Palace have been revealed.

Once the final whistle blows, the squad and staff will briefly leave the pitch while a stage is constructed, with the official presentation beginning around 10 minutes later.

We’ve already learned that one of our most iconic former captains has been given the honour of presenting the trophy, Alan Hansen will hand over the Premier League title to Virgil van Dijk.

It’s a powerful link between past and present, with the legendary Scot returning to the ground where he made more than 600 appearances in red.

Alan Hansen and Virgil van Dijk will make history together

The 32-year-old Dutchman will follow our head coach Arne Slot and the rest of the players onto the stage, with each squad member receiving a medal before the big moment.

The trophy lift will be followed by a lap of honour, expected to begin around 10 minutes later and last for approximately 20 minutes.

Further excitement could come during the celebration, with end-of-season awards potentially handed out on the pitch.

Our No.11 Mohamed Salah is in contention for both the Golden Boot and Playmaker prizes, which may also be presented during the post-match festivities.

Arne Slot’s side will lift the trophy we secured last month, ending a sensational first season under the 47-year-old.

It comes after Michael Edwards and FSG’s Boston meeting drew attention earlier this week, with future planning already under way for what comes next.

And as David Ornstein recently discussed Liverpool’s growing interest in Florian Wirtz, the focus will soon turn from the present to what’s being built next.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley