Barcelona links addressed by Slot who makes Diaz stance clear to Liverpool fans

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Rumours linking Luis Díaz with a move to Barcelona haven’t gone away — but Arne Slot’s latest comments suggest he’s not playing along.

The Colombian winger, who’s been one of our most dangerous attackers this season, is reportedly admired by the Spanish giants as they weigh up summer options.

It’s said that an £85 million bid is being prepared for our No.7 and our head coach gave his take on proceedings.

But asked directly about Diaz’s future, Slot only had eyes for one thing: keeping him right where he is.

“I’m a big admirer of Luis Diaz,” he said, “he’s a great player, having a great season.”

It was a short but pointed response — and one that will go down well with Liverpool supporters already tired of the transfer noise.

The summer always brings plenty of unwanted transfer talk

Barcelona’s name might carry weight, but Diaz has been asked to think twice about a La Liga switch — and Slot doesn’t sound like a manager ready to let one of our best leave.

There’s no doubt the boss sees the 28-year-old as a key part of his plans, despite Barca’s interest refusing to die down.

Liverpool have lost big names to Barcelona before — but this time, it appears we’re not playing their game.

There will no doubt be further moves in and out of the club over the coming months but we don’t want to change too much of our title-winning side.

The former Porto man has been vital as a replacement No.9 when (either through form or fitness) he was often preferred to Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez.

Add on filling in for an injured Cody Gakpo on his more natural left wing, we’d be silly to let such an important player leave in this window.

You can view Slot’s comments on Diaz via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley