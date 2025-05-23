Salah wins award again but it’s what he said after that’s got fans excited

Picture via liverpoolfc.com

A quiet Thursday night in London has once again reminded us just how special our No. 11 is – and why he’s far from finished.

Mo Salah collected the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year award, becoming the joint-record holder for the most wins in history – and it’s what he said next that has got supporters talking.

The Egyptian winger picked up the trophy at the annual FWA dinner, with former Liverpool forward Ian Rush delivering a glowing tribute ahead of the presentation.

Salah’s latest honour sees him draw level with Thierry Henry, with both legends now having lifted the prize three times.

Speaking at the event (via footballwriters.co.uk), the 31-year-old said: “It’s incredible. It is special to win this award, from the writers.”

But it was his second quote that hinted at even more to come.

“Let’s try to win it one more time and be the only four-time winner,” he said, smiling.

Salah has his eyes set on more records for Liverpool next season

For Liverpool fans, that ambition speaks volumes – not just about personal accolades but what lies ahead for our side under Arne Slot.

It was a season of the ages for Salah, who contributed key goals and moments throughout our title-winning campaign.

His leadership and consistency have once again been recognised by the wider football world.

With the new season just motnhs away and questions over roles in our forward line, the message from Salah couldn’t be clearer: he’s not slowing down.

We know there will be many changes within the team over the summer, with the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher already being rumoured to leave the club.

Add on that Sunday will be Trent Alexander-Arnold’s final game, something Andy Robertson has already marked.

This summer may mark the end of one chapter – but it sounds like our Egyptian King wants the next one to be even bigger.

