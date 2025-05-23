Slot questions Alexander-Arnold’s attitude in Liverpool training amid Anfield exit

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Arne Slot has been discussing Trent Alexander-Arnold’s exit from Anfield and admitted he wasn’t fully impressed with the defender’s efforts.

Speaking before the final game of the season, the Dutchman made a cryptic but telling comment that points to an emotional farewell for the No.66.

“He’s going to leave anyway so why not,” Slot said when asked about including him in the line-up against Crystal Palace. “It might be the first gift I can give Xabi Alonso…”

Slot went further, hinting that the 26-year-old hadn’t always met expectations on the training pitch: “I wasn’t completely happy with every single minute he was on the training ground.”

Arne Slot offered a blunt assessment of Alexander-Arnold’s efforts

The Dutchman didn’t hold back in his assessment of Alexander-Arnold’s defensive work either.

“In my opinion there were certain moments he could do more, to put it mildly,” he said. “I told him he’s a much better defender than people think, but you don’t show it all the time.”

With Real Madrid repeatedly linked to the England international and Xabi Alonso tipped to take over at the Bernabeu, Slot’s comments all but confirm the inevitable move that we all know is coming.

Andy Robertson has sent his message of support to our vice captain but it seems that our head coach won’t be full of as much praise, from what he’s seen during his first campaign in charge.

Jamie Carragher got his wish by not seeing our No.66 play against Brighton and with the boos that came with his last appearance combining with these comments from the 47-year-old – it seems clear he won’t play on Sunday.

Whether it’s a motivational ploy or a genuine parting shot, Sunday’s game will mark the end of an era and the boss doesn’t seem too bothered about the player any more.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Alexander-Arnold via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

