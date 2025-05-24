Anfield-bound: Bayern Munich chief effectively concedes defeat in Florian Wirtz transfer race

(Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich appear to have conceded defeat to Liverpool in the transfer race for Florian Wirtz.

Little more than a fortnight ago, it had seemed that the Bundesliga champions were odds-on to lure the 22-year-old from Bayer Leverkusen, with the Germany international reportedly informing his then-manager Xabi Alonso that his heart was set on a move to Bavaria.

However, Kicker has now claimed that the playmaker is leaning towards the Premier League champions, having been won over by a conversation with Arne Slot, with Fabrizio Romano subsequently outlining that a deal with the Reds could be closed sooner rather than later.

Bayern president effectively concedes Wirtz transfer race

According to BILD, Wirtz’s father has indicated to Bayern that his son’s preference is for a new challenge outside of the Bundesliga, with the Munich club’s president effectively admitting that their chances of signing the player are now extremely slim.

Herbert Hainer said: “Max Eberl [Bayern’s director of sport] informed me that Florian Wirtz is probably leaning towards Liverpool.”

The 22-year-old’s decision has reportedly come as a shock to the Allianz Arena hierarchy, who had been hugely confident of winning the race for his signature and were convinced that he’d want to remain in Germany for several more years.

A rare case of a German superstar turning down Bayern Munich

Usually when a German player rises to prominence in the Bundesliga and Bayern come calling, they inevitably bring him to Munich, with past examples including Michael Ballack, Philipp Lahm, Mats Hummels and Manuel Neuer.

However, Wirtz has broken that mould by opting for Liverpool; and with Hainer appearing to publicly concede defeat, there now seems to be an unobstructed path for Richard Hughes to hit the accelerator and clinch a deal for the Leverkusen star.

It’ll surely require the Reds to smash their transfer record to sign the 22-year-old, whose club want a whopping €150m (£126m) for him (Daily Mail). Even if the LFC hierarchy manage to negotiate that down, it stil seems quite likely to be a nine-figure fee, especially when add-ons are included.

FSG have been accused of not showing enough proactivity in the market in recent years, but that accusation can’t be levelled at them this summer, with Jeremie Frimpong effectively signed and his BayArena teammate now seeming set to follow him to Merseyside soon.

What could easily have been an exhausting transfer saga is increasingly turning onto a one-horse race that Liverpool will win…a bit like the 2024/25 Premier League, then!